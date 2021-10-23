Spread the love



















Rtd Principal of KTC Dr Hannibal Cabral (66) Passes Away

Mangaluru: Retired principal of Karnataka Theological College and Retired Secretary KACES Rev Dr Hannibal Richard Cabral passed away on October 23. He was 66.

Rev Dr Hannibal Richard Cabral was born on 25 June 1955, to Late Percy Cabral and late Manorama Cabral from Mangaluru. Dr Hannibal Cabral was the husband of Shailini Cabral, Father of Rachitha Cabral and Vineeth Cabral and grandfather of Larisa and Rayden Cabral.

Dr Cabral had his spiritual formation at the Karnataka Theological College, Mangaluru when he enrolled for a graduate course in 1971, leading to Bachelor of Theology and later on upgraded to Bachelor of Divinity at the Karnataka Theological College. Cabral underwent postgraduate studies at United Theological College, Bengaluru during the years 1988-1990 and worked out a dissertation entitled An evaluation of the effectiveness of selected Christian dramas in Kannada in the communication of the Gospel and was awarded Master of Theology.

Cabral also studied at the Princeton Theological Seminary for a year in 1993. Continuing his studies, Cabral enrolled for doctoral studies at the South Asia Theological Research Institute, Bengaluru and on successful submission of his dissertation, he was awarded the doctoral degree of Doctor of Theology by the Senate of Serampore College (University) in 1998.

Cabral pursued all his theological degrees from the University, with the exception of a postgraduation course from Princeton and was awarded degrees in successive Convocations by the Senate of Serampore College (University), all during the Registrarships of J T Krogh and D S Satyaranjan.

The funeral service will be held at the CSI Shanthi Cathedral, Balmatta, on Sunday, 24 October 2021, at 3:00 p.m.

Bereaved family members

Phone: +919980128173

+919880086811

