R’than gangster ‘demands’ extortion from Bihar marriage hall owner



Patna: Rajasthan-based dreaded gangster, Lawrence Bishnoi has reportedly demanded extortion money from the owner of a marriage hall at Gopalganj in Bihar.

Bishnoi demanded extortion money from the owner of a marriage hall on Wednesday evening. According to police, two bike-borne assailants opened fire in the air when the mother of marriage hall owner, Pradeep Kumar, was seated near the gate of her residence. They threw a letter inside the premises and fled.

Kumar’s house is located in Hathua locality of Gopalganj.

“When we opened the letter of the assailants, the name of Lawrence Bishnoi was mentioned on it. It was further mentioned that if you do not know the name of Lawrence Bishnoi, search Google and YouTube, you will get to know him. We are the members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang. If you want to live a long life, make an arrangement of Rs 20 lakh. If you do not give us the said amount, you will be responsible for your own murder,” said Sujeet Kumar, son of Pradeep Kumar, while referring to the letter.

B.K. Singh, the Station House Officer of Hathua police station, confirmed the incident.

“An FIR under the IPC sections of extortion and creating fear is registered in the police station soon after it comes to our knowledge. We have recovered two dead cartridges from the spot,” he said.

“During preliminary investigation, we believe that it could be the handiwork of a local gang which is using the name of Bishnoi. Though, we are investigating it with all angles,” Singh added.

Lawrence Bishnoi came in the limelight in the first week of January 2018 when he openly threatened to kill Bollywood superstar Salman Khan during the latter’s court appearance in Jodhpur.

Salman Khan appeared in the 1998 black buck poaching case in the Jodhpur district court.

The Bishnoi community worships black buck and Lawrence Bishnoi and the entire community believe that Khan had killed the animal which is considered as part of their religious tradition.

Bishnoi is facing alleged charges in more than 20 cases of murder, attempt to murder, extortion, carjacking, loot, among others in Rajashthan, Haryana and Punjab.