R’than seer who attempted self-immolation shifted to Delhi hospital

Jaipur: A seer from Rajasthan who sustained 85 per cent burn injuries after he attempted self-immolation to mark protest against illegal mining was shifted to a hospital in Delhi on Thursday.

Baba Vijaydas Maharaj has been shifted to Delhi through road by creating a ‘green corridor’ as his condition remained critical. He was earlier shifted to the Jaipur-based SMS Hospital from Bharatpur on Wednesday night.

A special team of doctors has accompanied him.

The doctors in SMS Hospital confirmed that the saint has sustained around 85 per cent burn injuries.

Vijaydas Maharaj set himself on fire on Wednesday in protest against mining on Adibadri and Kankanchal mountains in Deeg town of Bharatpur.

Meanwhile, in Bharatpur, the BJP staged demonstrations outside the district collectorate on Thursday morning.

BJP district president Shailesh Singh said: “Baba Vijaydas Maharaj was compelled to attempt self-immolation. This incident is very shameful and it has happened because of the Chief Minister’s negligence. Therefore, BJP demands resignation of CM Ashok Gehlot on moral grounds.”

A memorandum was also submitted to the collector demanding CM Gehlot’s resignation, and “strong action” against guilty officials.

Meanwhile, the seers ended their one-and-a-half-years long dharna in Bharatpur on Wednesday night after Rajasthan Cabinet Minister Vishvendra Singh reached the site of protest, and handed over a letter from the government giving assurance to fulfil the saints’ demands saints.