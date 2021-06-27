Spread the love



















RTP-CR test mandatory for people coming from Maharashtra and Kerala: Health Minister

Bengaluru: Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Sunday said that the state government has made it mandatory for the people coming from Maharashtra and Kerala into the state to undergo mandatory RT-PCR tests.

Speaking to newsmen here he said two cases of delta plus virus have been found in the state. As many as 600 samples sent for test and the results are expected today. As a precaution these measures have been taken with more strict vigil on the border areas of Kerala and Maharashtra. Deputy Commissioners of these districts have been asked to randomly test people coming to Karnataka from these two states he said.

Stating that the vaccination is the only remedy for the virus, hence, everyone has to take the complete doses of the vaccine. he said

Regarding the reopening of schools, he said that discussion have taken place on this issue and parents of children below ten years have been asked to take vaccine which will also be given to college students soon, he added

He also said that the final decision of the reopening on the schools will be taken on Monday

Like this: Like Loading...