Ruckus again inside Noida society; SHO suspended, 7 arrested



Noida: Around 12 henchmen of self-proclaimed BJP leader Shrikant Tyagi entered the Grand Omaxe Society in Sector 93B late on Sunday night and started threatening the woman who had filed a case of indecency and molestation. When the people of the society gathered on hearing the noise, the henchmen misbehaved with them and beat them up. Hundreds of people gathered as soon as the incident was reported. Amid the chaos, five accused escaped while seven were arrested by the police.

In this case, the Police Commissioner suspended SHO Phase 2 Sujit Upadhyay late night for negligence. According to the police commissioner, action will be taken against Tyagi under the Gangster Act and his illegal properties will be confiscated.

In this ruckus that took place late on Sunday night, several officials including Gautam Budh Nagar MP Dr Mahesh Sharma, Police Commissioner Alok Singh, Gautam Budh Nagar District Magistrate Suhas L.Y., Noida MLA Pankaj Singh reached the spot. People were explained and told that strict action would be taken against Tyagi soon.

Noida Police is searching for accused Shrikant Tyagi from Delhi to Lucknow. Twelve teams of police are on trail for the accused at 15 locations. On Sunday, the police started scouting for possible locations and houses of friends and relatives in Noida, Delhi, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Meerut and other cities but no trace of Tyagi was found.

