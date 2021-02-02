Spread the love



















Rudolph Noronha Awarded PhD from Tumkur University

Mangaluru: Rudolph Vinod Joyer Noronha from Kinnigoli has been awarded PhD degree in History and Archaeology for his research thesis entitled “The History of Science and Technology in Tulunadu during the colonial Period”, by Tumkur University.

He had undertaken his research under Prof U S Moorti, Professor Dept of Studies and Research in History and Archaeology and former Chairman of Tumkur University.

Rudolph is presently working as the General Manager (Corporate Communications) MRPL. His research is important as it is the first comprehensive study on the History of Science and Technology in Tulunadu during the colonial period.

