Rudy 1993 and The Good, the Bad and the Ugly One of the Best Artefacts of the Movie Industry

Movies are timeless, ever-growing, and their development has not stopped since the early 20th century. The people have never lost any interest in movies. On the contrary, more ideas are depicted on the screens, and the industry is growing. They have the best ability to portray a story on the screens and even. In the 20th century, many movies have been directed which tell all different kinds of scenarios relatable to the audience.

Ever since the first silent movies, the movie industry and movie technology developed better acting techniques and filming styles and higher quality films. These two movies are prime examples of how the film industry is capable of writing and filming two amazing stories.

Rudy 1993

This movie is dedicated to the American football player Rudy and his life just before his exceptional football career. David Anspaugh directed Rudy with a budget of 12 million dollars, and it is one of the most popular movies among sports fans.

The plot of the movie is about Daniel Eugene; a football fan whose ambition is to play professional football at Notre Dame University. However, Daniel lacks the proper requirements to play football and even enrol. The movie follows the life of Daniel and his struggles, for example, his problem with dyslexia and the way he overcomes his friendship with teaching assistant D-Bob and Rudy’s major stubbornness to enrol at Notre Dame University.

Rudy cast included actors such as Sean Astin as, Rudy, Jon Favreau, Dennis Linn Taylor, and Sherry. Rudy generated over 22 million dollars at the box office.

The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly

The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly is a typical Western film directed by Sergio Leone. It is considered one of the most impactful films in the spaghetti western genre. With the cast of movie legends such as Clint Eastwood, Lee Van Cleef, and Eli Wallach it certainly earns the title.

The plot movie is set during the American Civil War in the southwest, and it follows the interaction between 3 characters, the Good, also known as Blondie, the Bad, commonly referred to as Angel Eyes and the Ugly.

The backstories of these characters are mysterious. The movie simply follows their adventure in the war-affected area where all of them are searching for a lost treasure; thus, the movie is full of action scenes.

The relationship between the characters is obscure at best in one instance; they are allies. In another, they are killing each other, leaving the audience surprised at every moment. The movie is considered one of the best vintage films ever made, and it is costed with only a budget of $1,000,000; however, the box office success was enormous, with over 30 million dollars.

