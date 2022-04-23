Ruling BJP, Oppn Congress in fix over PSI exam scandal in K’taka



Bengaluru: In a huge setback to the ruling BJP and Opposition Congress in Karnataka, the Criminal Investigation Department(CID) probe has unearthered the involvement of leaders of both the parties in the Police Sub-Inspector(PSI) exam scam.

BJP leader Divya Hagaragi’s role in the scam has come to the surface. In a major embarrassment to BJP, pictures of Home Minister Araga Jnanendra visiting her house have gone viral on social media. A hunt has been launched for Divya Hagaragi who served as the party’s District President in Kalaburagi.

Before the opposition Congress could rake up the issue attacking ruling BJP, CID sleuths arrested Congress Block President of Afzalpur town in Kalaburagi city, Mahantesh Patil, a close associate of Opposition leader in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge.

Along with Patil, police have also arrested two more individuals — Vishal and Sharanabasappa. As per police sources, Vishal had taken his PSI exams at Jnana Jyothi College owned by BJP leader Divya Hagaragi and was selected to the police service. Sharanabasappa is alleged of helping the candidates while writing exams through a Bluetooth device.

Thirteen persons have been arrested in connection with the case including the gunman of Congress MLA M.Y. Patil.

Shocked by the development, the Congress had urged the ruling BJP government to initiate action against all guilty.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has stated that no one, including Divya Hagaragi, will be given any kind of protection in connection with the scandal. He has also explained that the investigation agencies will arrest her soon.

The CID sleuths have arrested Divya Hagaragi’s husband Rajesh Hagaragi. The examinations for the 545 posts of PSIs were held in October last year. As many as 54,041 candidates appeared for it. The results were announced this January.

Later, the allegations surfaced that candidates who gave a very poor performance in descriptive writing got maximum marks in Paper 2. However, the police department and the Home Minister denied any irregularities in PSI exams.

One of the candidates filed an RTI application seeking information on OMR sheets of one of the candidates. Though the application was rejected, the OMR sheet of the candidate appeared in public domain. Police sources say that Veeresh, the candidate, had attempted only 21 questions in paper 2 but got 100 marks. He was given seventh rank.

Congress MLA Priyank Kharge had alleged that more than 300 of the 545 candidates had paid Rs 70 to 80 lakh bribe to officials and ministers to become PSI.