RUN Camp Marks ‘Nasha Mukth Diwas’ at KMC

Mangaluru: Department of Physiotherapy and Department of Radiology KMC Mangalore in association with Mangalore Runners Club celebrated “Nasha Mukth Diwas” on 25th June 2023 by organising a RUN Camp at KMC Mangalore, Jyothi circle.

The Physiotherapy residents supervised the registration, bib collection, hamstring strength and video assessment of the runners.

The run was flagged off sharp at 6:00 am from KMC Ambedkar Circle’s old building gate. The Chief guest was Dhananjay Yellurkar, a celebrity runner from Mumbai who ran the 10 km with other members of the Mangalore runners club and gave a motivational talk at the Closing Ceremony.

After open-heart surgery in his mid-40s, Dhananjay Yellurkar lost confidence and, to build it back up, started long-distance running, eventually completing marathons on six continents and writing a book to inspire others. He describes running the Antarctica Marathon, training in Mumbai, and the internal journey that led to “physical, emotional and mental wellbeing”.

The students and participants took an oath pledge to make the campus Nasha Mukth as per the mission.

The event was a huge success with the teamwork and contribution of the Students’ Council 2023, Physiotherapy Residents and Radiology residents and the Admin team of KMC Hospitals.

