RUPSA writes to PM Modi, seeks action against K’taka Edu Min



Bengaluru: The Karnataka unit of Registered Unaided Private Schools Management Association (RUPSA) has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging unscientific decisions and arrogant behaviour by the Primary and Higher Education Minister of Karnataka, B.C. Nagesh.

Karnataka RUPSA chief Lokesh Talikatte has demanded action against the minister as the development is inimical to the progress of education in the state.

“Sir, we are very sorry to bring to your kind notice that a few leaders, under your leadership, have failed to understand the spirit of your functioning. They behave like an uncrowned king. The Education Minister for Primary and Higher Secondary Education of Karnataka is one such,” the letter read.

“It is the ardent duty of the state to provide quality education to every pupil of the state. But our minister doesn’t understand this and always works against it.

“You are aware of the effects of Covid on education. Students have suffered due to lack of education continuously for two years. To add to this, child marriage, child labour etc. creeped in again. Instead of giving attention to such challenging issues, our Education Minister is involved in the controversial issue of text book revision.

“It was uncalled for. The result is even after two months of schools reopening, the government is not in a position to supply textbooks,” it added.

The letter further stated, “Our minister is using NEP as a scarecrow. The state government has not allocated any funds for NEP implementation. The responsible Education Minister has simply indulged in loose talks for two years and has become a laughing stock in the society.”

“Therefore, we sincerely request you to instruct the state government to remove him from the Education Ministry,” the letter concluded.