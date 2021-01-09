Spread the love



















Russia adds 23,652 Covid-19 cases



Moscow: Russia registered 23,652 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 3,355,794, the country’s COVID-19 response center said in a statement.

It said that 454 new deaths were reported, taking the nationwide count to 60,911, Xinhua news agency reported on Friday.

According to the statement, 2,731,129 people have so far recovered, including 21,677 recoveries reported over the past day.

Moscow, the country’s worst-hit region, reported 5,027 new cases, taking its tally of infections to 848,452, the response center said.

