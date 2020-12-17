Spread the love



















Russia adds 26,509 Covid-19 positive cases



Moscow: Russia recorded 26,509 more Covid-19 positive cases over the past 24 hours, slightly down from 26,689 a day earlier, the country’s coronavirus response centre said on Wednesday.

The national tally of Covid-19 cases has increased to 2,734,454, including 48,564 deaths and 2,176,100 recoveries, the centre said, Xinhua news agency reported.

Moscow, the country’s worst-hit region, reported 5,028 new cases over the past day, bringing the city’s total to 708,530.

Over 83.8 million Covid-19 tests have been conducted across the country.