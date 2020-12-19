Spread the love



















Russia adds 28,552 Covid-19 cases



Moscow: Russia recorded 28,552 more Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, slightly up from 28,214 a day earlier, the country’s Covid-19 response center said Friday.

The national tally of Covid-19 cases has increased to 2,791,220, including 49,762 deaths and 2,228,633 recoveries, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Moscow, the country’s worst-hit region, reported 6,937 new cases over the past day, bringing the city’s total to 722,178.

Over 84.9 million Covid-19 tests have been conducted across the country.