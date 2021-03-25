Spread the love



















Russia asks NATO to focus on own problems



Moscow: he North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) should deal with urgent problems that its member countries are facing, the Russian Foreign Ministry said, after the bloc accused Moscow of “aggressive actions”.

“They (these problems) require urgent attention: vaccination, the crisis, human rights issues in NATO countries. Once you manage to solve these issues, we will consider your experience,” the ministry’s spokesperson, Maria Zakharova, told reporters on Wednesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

NATO foreign ministers issued a statement on Tuesday following their meeting in Brussels, saying that “Russia’s aggressive actions constitute a threat to Euro-Atlantic security.”

Ahead of the meeting, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said “we have seen a pattern of more assertive behaviour by Russia over the last years, including aggressive actions against nations.”