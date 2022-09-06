Russia bans 25 more US citizens from entry



Moscow: An additional 25 US citizens have been indefinitely barred from entering the country in response to Washington’s growing anti-Russian sanctions, the Russian Foreign Ministry has announced.

The newly blacklisted are members of the US Congress, high-ranking officials, business people, experts and cultural figures, including Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, Xinhua news agency reported.

Moscow will resolutely respond to hostile actions of the American authorities, which continue a Russophobic course, destroy bilateral ties and escalate confrontation between the two countries, the ministry said in a statement.

A total of 1,073 US citizens have been under Moscow’s sanctions, including an entry ban, official data show.

