Russia cancels visa-free travel for Japanese to disputed islands

By
IANS
-
Spread the love

Russia cancels visa-free travel for Japanese to disputed islands
 

Moscow: Russia has terminated an agreement with Tokyo on facilitating visits by Japanese citizens to the four disputed Pacific islands, a government order showed.

The agreement dating back to 1999 allowed former residents and their family members of the islands, known as the Southern Kurils in Russia and the Northern Territories in Japan, to visit the Russia-controlled islands without a visa, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Russian Foreign Ministry announced its intention to end the visa-free trips in March in response to Japan’s anti-Russian sanctions over the situation in Ukraine.

 


Spread the love

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here