Russia conducts another test-launch of Tsirkon hypersonic missile



Moscow: Russian frigate Admiral Gorshkov successfully test-fired a Tsirkon hypersonic cruise missile from the Barents Sea, the Defence Ministry said.

The missile on Saturday hit a naval target about 1,000 km away in the White Sea and the flight of the projectile corresponded to the designed parameters, Xinhua news agency quoted the Ministry as saying.

The Tsirkon missile has been test-fired several times from the Admiral Gorshkov frigate and a nuclear-powered submarine.

President Vladimir Putin said the Tsirkon missile is capable of flying at Mach 9 or nine times the speed of sound and striking a target over 1,000 km away.