Russia declares ceasefire in Ukraine for civilians’ evacuation



Moscow: Russian forces will observe a ceasefire in Ukraine starting from Saturday to facilitate the evacuation of civilians via humanitarian corridors amid the ongoing war, the Ministry of Defence in Moscow said.

The ceasefire will commence from 10 a.m. (about 1.30 p.m. IST), reports Xinhua news agency

As was agreed by the Ukrainian side, the humanitarian corridors will allow the exit of civilians from Mariupol and Volnovakha in south Ukraine, the Ministry said, without disclosing how long the ceasefire will last.

During their second round of peace talks on Thursday, Russian and Ukrainian negotiators agreed on the establishment of humanitarian corridors for the exit of civilians and on a temporary cessation of hostilities along the evacuation routes.