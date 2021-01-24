Spread the love



















Russia logs 20,921 new Covid-19 cases



Moscow: Russia registered 20,921 more Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 21,513 a day earlier, the country’s Covid-19 response centre said Saturday.

The national tally has thus increased to 36,98,273 with 68,971 deaths and 31,09,315 recoveries, the centre said.

Moscow, Russia’s worst-hit region, reported 2,668 new cases, down from 3,037 the previous day, taking the city’s total to 9,10,057, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Nearly 99 million Covid-19 tests have been conducted across the country.