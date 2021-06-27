Spread the love



















Russia monitors US destroyer in Black Sea



Moscow: The Russian Defence Ministry said that its Black Sea Fleet was tracking the US guided-missile destroyer Ross, which entered the waters for a multinational exercise with Ukraine.

The Arleigh Burke-class destroyer will join 31 other ships to participate in the maritime portion of Exercise Sea Breeze 2021 starting next week, the US Navy 6th Fleet said on Saturday.

Ross’ participation in this year’s drills is “a tangible demonstration of US support for Ukraine” and part of the enduring commitment made by Washington and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) to enhance maritime security in the Black Sea, Xinhua news agency quoted Charge d’Affaires Kristina Kvien at the American Embassy in Ukraine as saying.

However, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Saturday that the NATO-Ukraine drills are aimed at causing “endless” destabilisation near the Russian borders and transferring weapons and equipment to Ukraine.

