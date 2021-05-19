Russia ready to cooperate with all based on mutual trust: Putin

Spread the love





















Moscow: Russia is ready to cRussia ready to cooperate with all based on mutual trust: Putinooperate with all states and form mutually beneficial partnerships, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a ceremony where the credentials of 23 countries’ ambassadors were presented on Tuesday.

“We are ready to work together with all states without exception on the basis of equality, respect for each other’s interests and non-interference in internal affairs,” the president said, according to a statement published by the Kremlin, Xinhua reported.

Putin pointed to an unstable international situation where the coronavirus pandemic, terrorism, drug trafficking, issues related to cybersecurity and the escalation of regional conflicts remain matters of concern.

“We have consistently advocated the establishment of equal and indivisible security, honest and fair economic cooperation free from unfair competition and politically motivated sanctions and restrictions,” the president said.

