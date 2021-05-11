Spread the love



















Russia records 8,465 new Covid cases



Moscow: Russia confirmed 8,465 new Covid-19 infections over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 4,888,727, said the official coronavirus monitoring and response centre on Monday.

The national Covid-19 death toll rose by 321 to 113,647 in the past day, while the number of the country’s recoveries grew by 6,774 to 4,502,906, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, Moscow, Russia’s worst-hit region, reported 2,896 new cases, taking the city’s total to 1,119,284.

More than 131.4 million Covid-19 tests have been conducted across the country so far.