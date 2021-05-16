Spread the love



















Russia records 8,790 new Covid-19 cases



Moscow: Russia confirmed 8,790 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 4,931,691, the official monitoring and response center said Saturday.

The national Covid-19 death toll rose by 364 to 115,480 in the past day, while the number of the country’s recoveries grew by 9,866 to 4,547,500, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, Moscow, Russia’s worst-hit region, reported 3,073 new cases, taking the city’s total to 1,134,308.