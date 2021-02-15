Spread the love



















Russia reports 14,185 new Covid-19 cases



Moscow: Russia registered 14,185 more Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 14,861 the day before, the country’s Covid-19 response center said.

The national tally has thus increased to 4,071,883 with 80,126 deaths and 3,593,101 recoveries, the center said, Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday.

Moscow, Russia’s worst-hit region, reported 1,559 new cases, bringing the city’s total to 956,178.

More than 106.8 million Covid-19 tests have been conducted across the country.