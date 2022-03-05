Russia says Zelensky has left Ukraine and is in Poland

New Delhi: Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is in Poland.

“Zelensky left Ukraine. The deputies of the Verkhovna Rada said that they could not get to him in Lvov. Now he is in Poland,” he wrote, RT reported.

Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine, declined to comment on information about the whereabouts of Zelensky.

“For the safety of the President, we will not distribute information about where he is now. I will also neither refute nor confirm information about his whereabouts,” he was quoted as saying at a press conference in Lvov.

Earlier, Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev, head of the Russian National Defence Control Centre, said that the Kiev regime had almost completely lost the ability to manage the administrations of the regions and regions of the country.

“Firstly, the Kiev regime has almost completely lost the ability to manage the administrations of the regions and districts of the country. Secondly, civil law administrations in cities and towns of Ukraine are deprived of the right to deal with the civilian population, they are unable to solve elementary issues of a social and domestic nature,” he said, RT reported.

According to him, in most Ukrainian cities and towns, national battalions of the so-called territorial defence are rampaging, which, in fact, are “Nazis and mercenaries who joined them, terrorists and bandits, including those of foreign origin”.