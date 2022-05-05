Russia to open humanitarian corridor for civilian evacuation from Azovstal



Moscow: The Russian military has announced that it will open a humanitarian corridor from Thursday to Saturday for the evacuation of civilians from the blocked Azovstal plant in Ukraine’s Mariupol.

The corridor will be effective from 08:00 to 18:00 Moscow time (0500 to 1500 GMT) in the three days, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a statement by the Joint Coordination Headquarters of the Russian Federation for Humanitarian Response.

During this period, Russian troops and the forces of Donetsk will unilaterally cease hostilities and ensure the withdrawal of civilians both to Russia and to areas controlled by Ukraine, it added.