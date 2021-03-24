Spread the love
Russia, US hold space security consultations
Moscow: Russian-US consultations on space security issues were held via video link, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
The participants on Tuesday exchanged views on a wide range of problems related to ensuring the safety of outer space activities, the ministry said in a brief statement, Xinhua news agency reported.
Both sides expressed interest in continuing the dialogue on this issue, it added, without providing more detail
