Russia, US hold space security consultations

Moscow:  Russian-US consultations on space security issues were held via video link, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The participants on Tuesday exchanged views on a wide range of problems related to ensuring the safety of outer space activities, the ministry said in a brief statement, Xinhua news agency reported.

Both sides expressed interest in continuing the dialogue on this issue, it added, without providing more details.


