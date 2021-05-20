Spread the love



















Russian fighter intercepts US bomber



Moscow: A Russian Su-27 fighter intercepted a B-52H strategic bomber of the US Air Force over the Baltic Sea on Wednesday, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

The Russian jet escorted the US plane, which was approaching Russia’s sovereign airspace over the neutral waters of the Baltic Sea, until the B-52H changed its course and left, Xinhua news agency reported.

The US bomber was intercepted just hours before the first meeting of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Reykjavik, Iceland.

