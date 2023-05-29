Russian missiles hit Ukraine’s capital Kiev: Report

Russian missiles have hit Ukraine’s capital, Kiev, following two nights of heavy drone strikes, the media reported.

Kiev: Russian missiles have hit Ukraine’s capital, Kiev, following two nights of heavy drone strikes, the media reported.

They were all reportedly shot down and there are no reports of casualties, the BBC reported.

Flaming debris from the intercepted missiles landed in residential areas in central Kiev.

Russia has launched 16 air attacks on the Ukrainian capital this month.

The latest, however, was unusual because it took place during the day — and seemed to be targeted at the city centre, the BBC reported.

All other air assaults on the capital so far in May have taken place at night and appeared to be directed at critical national infrastructure and air defences on the outskirts.

Air Force spokesman Yuri Ihnat said that Iskander ballistic missiles were used in the latest attack and that it was possible S-300 and S-400 missiles had also been fired, BBC reported.

According to reports, only one person was injured and all missiles were destroyed by Ukrainian air defences. Russian authorities claimed all their targets had been hit.

Air raid sirens reportedly also rang out across several other Ukrainian regions.

Local military commanders in Kiev accused Russia of changing its tactics and deliberately targeting the civilian population.

It certainly appears that Moscow wants to step up its pressure on Ukraine even further ahead of any counter-offensive, the BBC reported.

Like this: Like Loading...