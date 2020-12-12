Spread the love



















Russian Northern Fleet frigate test-fires hypersonic missile



Moscow: The Russian Defence Ministry said that a Northern Fleet frigate successfully test-fired a Tsirkon hypersonic cruise missile.

In a statement on Friday, the Minister said that the Admiral Gorshkov frigate successfully fired a Tsirkon hypersonic cruise missile from the White Sea, hitting a naval target over 350 km away located at the Chizha training ground in the Arkhangelsk region, Xinhua news agency reported.

On October 6, the same frigate test-fired a Tsirkon hypersonic missile for the first time.

According to the Ministry, all test-firing since then have been successful.