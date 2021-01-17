Spread the love



















Russia’s Covid cases up 24,092 to 3,544,623



Moscow: Russia registered 24,092 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 3,544,623, the country’s coronavirus response centre said in a statement on Saturday.

Meanwhile, 590 new deaths were reported, taking the nationwide count to 65,085, Xinhua news agency reported citing the Covid-19 response centre.

According to the statement, 2,936,991 people have so far recovered, including 27,311 recoveries reported over the past day.

Moscow, the country’s worst-hit region, reported 4,674 new cases, taking its tally of infections to 887,636, the centre said.