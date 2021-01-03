Spread the love



















Russia’s Covid cases up 26,301 to 3,212,637



Moscow: Russia registered 26,301 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its national tally to 3,212,637, the country’s coronavirus response centre said in a statement here on Saturday.

It also reported 447 new deaths, taking the nationwide count to 58,002, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the statement, 2,599,035 people have so far recovered in the country, including 18,897 reported over the past day.

Moscow, the country’s worst-hit region, reported 5,452 new cases, taking its total infections to 821,128, the response centre said.