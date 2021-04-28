Spread the love



















Russia’s new Covid cases fall to multi-month low

Moscow: Russia confirmed 8,053 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, the lowest daily increase since September 27, taking the nationwide tally to 4,779,425, the official monitoring and response centre said on Tuesday.

The national Covid-19 death toll rose by 392 to 108,980 in the past day, while the number of the country’s recoveries grew by 8,039 to 4,402,678, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, Moscow, Russia’s worst-hit region, reported 2,098 new cases, taking the city’s total count to 1,085,094.

More than 128.2 million Covid-19 tests have been conducted across the country.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Monday that around 7.5 million people had been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus in Russia, while 11.9 million others have received one dose of the vaccine.