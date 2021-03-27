Spread the love



















Ruth Clara Veigas Elected as the President of KCWA

Kuwait: Kuwait Canara Welfare Association held its Virtual Extra-Ordinary General Body Meeting on Friday, 26 March 2021. The main agenda of the meeting was the election of new Executive Committee for the period 2021 – 2023.

The meeting commenced with the moderator Michael Pinto welcoming KCWA’s Spiritual Director Fr. Noel D’Almeida and all the members followed by the opening prayer by Jeneviv D’Souza.

KCWA’s President Maria Rinna D’Souza then welcomed all the members who were present for the virtual meeting and thanked the members, committee members and their family, donors, sponsors for their wonderful support during her tenure. The minutes of KCWA’s last General Body Meeting held on 19 February 2021 was then presented by General Secretary Deepak Andrade. Spiritual Director Fr. Noel in his address lauded the works done by KCWA and wished good luck to the new committee in advance.

The Election Commission members Rajesh Aranha, Shaila Lobo and Maria Rinna DSouza then began with the proceedings of electing the new committee, which is as below:

President: Ruth Clara Veigas, Pune

Vice President: Harry Fernandes, Kirem

General Secretary: Jeneviv D Souza, Arva

Asst. General Secretary: Marvin Loyd Ferrao, Hirgan

Treasurer General: Lavina Magdalene D Souza, Mulund

Treasurer – Cultural Affairs: Praveen Fernandes, Tacode

Auditor: Arun Jossy D Souza, Perampally

Cultural Secretary: Ronson Melroy Saldanha, Derebail

Education Fund Coordinator: Veena Serrao, Angelore

Members Affairs Coordinator: Sylvia D Costa, Moodbidri

Sports Secretary: Preetham Meril D Souza, Miyar

Website Administrator: Allan Jose D Souza, Paladka

Public Relations Officer: Alwyn Noronha, Derebail

Immediate Past President: Maria Rinna Silvia D Souza, Milagres

The attendees applauded the newly elected committee. Ruth Clara Veigas KCWA’s president for the upcoming term thanked and sought everyone’s support and cooperation for a successful tenure. The newly elected committee took the oath to work towards the motto of KCWA.

Maria Rinna D’Souza proposed the vote of thanks and expressed gratitude to Fr. Noel D Almeida, Allan D’Souza for hosting the Zoom meeting and to all the members who attended the virtual meeting in such large numbers. Alwyn Noronha concluded the meeting with prayer and hymn.