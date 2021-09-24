Spread the love



















Ruth Clare D’Silva, the First Rank holder in CA Exam honored by Trisha Group of Institutions

Mangaluru: Ruth Clare D’Silva, the FIRST rank holder at all India level in the Chartered Accountant (CA) Examination of July 2021 was felicitated by one of her motivators, a renowned teacher, CA Gopala Krishan Bhat at Trisha Group of Institutions, Mangaluru branch. It was a remarkable day and a proud moment for the management, staff and the CA aspirants of Trisha as the star achiever along with other two Chartered Accountants and 34 intermediate achievers was felicitated on Wednesday, 23rd September 2021.

Replying to the felicitations, Ms Ruth said that she remains grateful for all the support she had received from the mentors at Trisha, who boosted her morale even at tough times in her early years of CA studies. She advised the students to have interest in what they do and dedicate themselves completely until they achieve their goals. The Chief Guest of the programme Dr Narayan Kayarkatte, the academic advisor of Trisha College, Mangalore, acclaimed the achievements of the students at such a young age and said that knowledge and expertise are shared with every student, whoever enters the portals of Trisha.

The president of the programme CA Gopal Krishna Bhat, called Ruth as the brand ambassador of CA’s all over India. He also explained how the prefix of two letters prior to the name makes all the changes in the life of those students who fulfill the dream of crossing all the levels with determination and positive attitude.

CA Shrinath and CA Prarthana who had taken coaching from Trisha classes humbly acknowledged the role of Trisha in their journey from entering into this course till the day they achieved success. The 34 students who had cleared the first or second or both the group of Intermediate level were also felicitated on the same platform. The pleasure of the event was shared by Mrs Namitha Bhat, the Trustee of Siddhanth Foundation and Prof. Girish, the Principal of Trisha College of Commerce and Management who were present on the stage.

Prof Yashashwini Yashpal, the Center Head of Trisha Classes and the convener of the programme welcomed the gathering and Prof Suprabha, the Principal of Trisha Evening College expressed gratitude. The programme was compered by Ms. Supritha, the Academic Coordinator of Trisha Classes.

