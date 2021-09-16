Ruth Clare D’silva the Pride of St Theresa’s School Honoured by Her Alma Mater

Spread the love



















Ruth Clare D’silva who secured the FIRST All India Rank in Chartered Accountant Examination and the Pride of St Theresa’s School, Bendore, Mangaluru where she completed her Xth grade Honoured by Her Alma Mater on Wednesday, 15 September 2021

Mangaluru: Yes, the pride of St Theresa’s School, Bendore, Mangaluru and a precious jewel of the Bethany Educational Society, Ruth Clare D’silva, who had secured the FIRST All India Rank in CA Examination conducted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI)., was felicitated by her alma Mater at a programme that was held in St Theresa’s School on 15th September, 2021 at 3.30 p.m. by the Management and the Staff to honour the formidable success of Ruth, an Ex- Theresian.

Ever since the results were announced that Ruth had secured the First rank, in CA, which was for the FIRST time in the history of Dakshina Kannada/Mangaluru, she and her parents have been getting numerous calls complimenting the success, and there have been celebrations at her home, followed by many felicitations for her achievement, among them from Mangalore Diocese/Bishop Rev Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, MCC Bank, among others. But the most prestigious and memorable felicitation/honour among all these was the one given by the management, teachers and staff of her Alma Mater-St Theresa’s school, Mangaluru-which she will remember for the rest of her life.

When a student achieves BIG either in academics, sports or cultural events, it is indeed a PRIDE for the institution, and also makes the student proud for bringing name and fame to the institution- and here is Ruth, as an example. Even though the felicitation programme was simple and sombre due to pandemic restrictions, but it meant a lot for the school management, teachers and staff- and above all to Ruth and her parents, mom Ms Rose D’silva and Dad Rufert D’silva, who were beaming with pride sitting in the first in the audience.

Prior to the formal function in the school hall, the dignitaries of the occasion along with Ruth and her parents were given Guard of honour headed by Nikhil Thomas, the Head boy and Ananya, the Head girl of St Theresa’s school. Following a small procession from the front entrance of the school to the hall, the dignitaries namely-Ms Ruth Clare D’silva, Sr Lillis, the Assistant Superior of the Bethany Congregation and the Vice President of the BES, Sr Mariette, the Secretary of the Bethany Educational Society and the Correspondent of the School, Rudolph Rodrigues, the Auditor of the Bethany Educational Society, Sr Lourdes, the Principal of St Theresa’s School, and Mrs Charleen Rebimbus, the Vice President of the PTA were escorted on to the dais.

The programme began with invoking God’s blessing through a prayer by teacher Ms Carol Machado, followed by a welcome address by teacher Mrs Sangeeta Vaz. The former English teacher of Ruth, while in Xth std at St Theresa’s, Mrs Ritty D’Souza spoke a few words of appreciation of the Ruth’s achievements, and said, ” Ruth began her journey as a young student in St Theresa’s school and completed her secondary education in the year 2012. While in school her focus was achieving her dreams and so left no stone unturned to be a keen learner who every teacher would want to interact and communicate with”.

“As a student she exhibited the ability to direct her energies towards individual accomplishment. Her persistence and perseverance is evident in her success on leaving the portals of the institution having equipped herself with values and the vision of our founder RFC Mascarenhas ingrained in her heart and mind. In school she was a noted keyboard player, a member of St Theresa’s choir, part of the school table tennis team and the captain of the green house’ added teacher Ms Ritty.

Ruth seen with her favourite X th Std English Teacher Ms Kitty D’souza

In her Presidential speech Sr Lillis said that Ruth has determination to achieve great things for the nation and she is an empowered girl, a role model to all the girls in the society. ” As the Silver Jubilee Celebration of St Theresa School, soon awaited, the success of Ruth Clare Silva, an alumni of St Theresa School is indeed an additional feather in its cap. A special compliment of Ruth’s then principal Sr Premitha, and all the teachers who have taught her indifferent classes. Success means having the courage, the determination, and the will to become the person you believe you were meant to be.” said George Sheehan. Having been a Theresian living with the motto Bloomforth in love for love Ruth has blossomed forth to bring love, justice and freedom to our people by pursuing her further goal. The message of Ruth for those who are appearing for the CA exam is already in the air – which is “maintaining the consistency of preparation and not giving up.

Sr Lillis further said, “Knowing that Ruth’s next goal is pursuing the UPSC Civil Service Examination, having people of character, commitment and conviction like Ruth is the need of the time. May the core values of Bethany Educational society that you upheld during your schooling hold you in good stead to pursue excellence in everything that you do. Today, you have fulfilled a great dream of the founding visionary of Bethany Educational society namely; Mgr Raymond Mascarenhas who believed that development of the society is possible only if the girls are educated. May you as per his vision through your career bring a lot of enthusiasm and courage for women to get into new fields. May you make a difference in society. “Jesus said, “You are the light of the world.” Ruth, you are a light to the world. You are an inspiration and a role model for the youth to imitate. May you through your career bring light in the life of many. I wish you all the best. In the words of Swami Vivekananda, “Arise, Awake, Sleep not till the goal is reached. “

Friends & Benchmate! Ruth seen with her classmate Ms Adline Mendes

Chief guest of the day Rudolph Rodrigues appreciated Ruth’s dedication and determination. He said that her name will be etched in the history of Mangaluru forever. He further said, “This is a great and historic day for Ruth and to her alma Mater, and also to the community and Mangaluru. Getting felicitated by her institution where she studied is a memorable one which will be cherished for lifetime. No doubt CA is a tough course, but Ruth’s with her efforts and coming out in flying colours is amazing and should be commended. CA needs 100% focus, determination and commitment, and Ruth securing 1st rank in India in CA examination proves she is the BRIGHTEST and BEST in the Country. Credit should also go to her alma Mater, and the teachers who moulded her to achieve success in her career. Ruth is no doubt a MASTERPIECE and will be a BRAND AMBASSADOR of her Alma Mater-St Theresa’s School. Like it is said, “Do It Like Beckham (David Beckham, English football (soccer) player who gained international fame), let’s say here “DO IT LIKE RUTH!’ , who has gained fame for her BIG achievement”

Ruth in her speech said studying in St Theresa’s School has motivated her and she has always cherished the advice given by all her teachers. She also said the standard of learning of this institution is commendable. The other guests present were Sr.Roselita, the Treasurer, Sr Anita Shanti, Superior of the Bethany Mother House, Mrs Rosy Marie and Rufert Dsilva, the parents of Ruth and all the Staff members of St Theresa’s School. A wishing song was sung by the teachers, words of gratitude was proposed by Sr Caren, the Vice Principal and the programme was meticulously and professionally compered by teacher Mrs Shilly Prakash.

