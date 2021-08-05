Spread the love



















S Cube Art Gallery Launches ‘Art of the Week’ Series

Mangaluru: In an attempt to show the best works of individual artists, the city based S Cube Art Gallery in association with Art Kanara Trust and Mindcraft Studios has launched its ‘Art of the Week’ series. Over the coming six months, the gallery will highlight an exemplary work of one artist every week at its Kodialguthu Center for Art & Culture, G.G. Road, Ballalbagh, Mangalore-575003. The painting will be on display along with a profile of the artist during the respective week. Visitors and art lovers are welcome to visit the gallery from 11am to 1.30pm or 4pm to 7pm on all week days except Sundays.

‘Art of the Week’ series was formally launched on Saturday, 31 July 2021 at 5pm by Jyothi Alva, the owner and hostess of Kodialguthu House, one of the oldest heritage houses of the city. She unveiled ‘Mahishasura Pravesha’, an 36x30in acrylic on canvas work by veteran artist Ganesha Somayaji, Honorary President, Karavali Chithrakala Chavadi. Ashok Alva of Kodialguthu House and Mahesh Nayak of Mangalore Today English monthly were the guests of honour.

In her address, Jyothi Alva expressed her own keen interest in art. She appreciated the different art activities hosted by Art Kanara Trust in her heritage house as a befitting gesture and said that it has added to the glory of the venue. Ganesha Somayaji appreciated the initiative of S Cube Art Gallery to highlight one artist every week and said that it would introduce numerous artists to the public. Mahesh Nayak hoped that this series would help in building a culture of art appreciation in society. Dr. S. M. Shivaprakash, secretary, Karavali Chithrakala Chavadi also spoke on the occasion.

Reshma Shetty welcomed the gathering. Nemiraj Shetty proposed the vote of thanks. Subhas Basu, convener of Intach Mangalore Chapter was the programme anchor.

Established in 2014, S Cube Art Gallery is situated at Kodialguthu Center with its collection of paintings, drawings, graphics and sculptures.

For details contact:

S Cube Art Gallery

+91 94800 14812

scubeartgallery@gmail.com

Like this: Like Loading...