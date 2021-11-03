Spread the love



















S.Korea signs global pact to slash methane emissions



Glasgow: South Korea has signed a global pact to cut releases of methane 30 per cent by 2030, with President Moon Jae-in attending a ceremony for the global pledge with other world leaders.

As a signatory for the Global Methane Pledge, South Korea will persuade more countries to join the pact and share the nation’s experience of cutting emissions with other developing nations, Yonhap News Agency quoted the President as saying on Tuesday.

Methane, the primary contributor to air pollution and greenhouse gas, was one of top priorities at the UN climate summit, known as COP26 talks, in Glasgow.

Reducing methane emissions could have a quicker impact in combating global warming because it remains in the atmosphere for a shorter period of time than carbon dioxide, scientists said.

At the UN climate summit earlier in the day, Moon officially declared South Korea’s commitment to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 40 per cent from 2018 levels by 2030.

Moon also said South Korea will try to bring carbon emissions down on the entire Korean Peninsula by pushing for tree planting campaigns in North Korea during a keynote speech at the COP26 talks in Glasgow.

South Korea’s reduction target represents a sharp raise from its previous goal of 26.3 per cent.

Like this: Like Loading...