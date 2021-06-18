Spread the love



















S.Korean nuke envoy to meet US, Japanese counterparts



Seoul: South Korea’s top nuclear envoy will hold talks in Seoul next week with US and Japanese counterparts over the Korean Peninsula issues, the Foreign Ministry here said on Thursday.

Noh Kyu-duk, South Korea’s special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, will talk bilaterally on June 21 with Sung Kim, the newly appointed US special representative for North Korean policy, reports Xinhua news agency.

The US envoy will embark on a five-day trip to Seoul which will last until June 23 for the first since he took office on May 21.

Noh will hold bilateral talks in Seoul with Takehiro Funakoshi, the director-general for Asian and Oceanian affairs of the Japanese Foreign Ministry, as well as the trilateral talks with the US and Japanese diplomats on June 21.

It would come after the US administration recently completed the review of its policy towards North Korea.

After the first in-person summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in in Washington on May 21, US President Joe Biden stressed the willingness to engage diplomatically with Pyongyang to take pragmatic steps toward denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

Like this: Like Loading...