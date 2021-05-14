Spread the love



















S.Korean President appoints new PM

Seoul: South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Friday appointed a new Prime Minister and four other ministers after a cabinet reshuffle last month for the final year of his five-year term.

Moon conferred the certificate of appointment on Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum, a former four-term lawmaker who served as the Interior Minister in the first cabinet of the Moon government, according to the presidential Blue House.

During a ceremony held in the presidential complex, Moon also presented the certificates to Minister of Science and ICT Lim Hye-sook, Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Moon Sung-wook, Minister of Employment and Labor An Kyung-duk and Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport Noh Hyeong-ouk, reports Xinhua news agency.

They were nominated for the posts after the ruling Democratic Party’s rout in mayoral by-elections for the capital Seoul and the second biggest city of Busan in April.