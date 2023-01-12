S.O.S.! Police Need Help Find Parents of this Baby Girl Found in Surathkal

Mangaluru: A four to five year-old girl child found alone near Hotel Sadanand in Surathkal, separated from her mother/father having noticed by the public was handed over to Sut=rasthkasl Police Station. It is not known whether the baby girl was left deliberately by her parents or someone else or it got separated accidentally.

Surathkal police have sought the help of the general public to trace the parents of the child. The child is wearing a pink top, blackish shorts and a reddish head cap.

Anyone who has information on parents or relatives of the child are requested to contact Surathkal police station at 0824-222-0540 or other Police department numbers- 9480805360, 9480802344, 9480802321, or Female Police dept No 9448332713