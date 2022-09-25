‘SAADI -DAAN’- a Saree Donation Drive by Mluru Diocese ICYM & DEC

‘SAADI -DAAN’- a Saree Donation Drive by the Indian Catholic Youth Movement (ICYM) of Mangaluru Diocese in collaboration with Diocesan Environment Commission (DEC) throughout the Diocese to mark the ‘Nativity of Blessed Virgin Mary’, which was celebrated on 8 September 2022. As of 16 September 2022, a total of 26,500 sarees have been collected throughout the diocese with the help of youth

“If you judge people, you have no time to love them. Not all of us can do great things. But we can do small things with great love. If we have no peace, it is because we have forgotten that we belong to each other. The most terrible poverty is loneliness and the feeling of being unloved. God doesn’t require us to succeed, he only requires that you try. It’s not how much we give but how much love we put into giving. At the end of life, we will not be judged by how many diplomas we have received, how much money we have made, or how many great things we have done. We will be judged by “I was hungry, and you gave me something to eat, I was naked and you clothed me. I was homeless, and you took me in. I can do things you cannot, you can do things I cannot; together we can do great things. A life not lived for others is not a life. Do not wait for leaders; do it alone, person to person. Yesterday is gone. Tomorrow has not yet come. We have only today. Let us begin.” – Saint Mother Teresa

Mangaluru: This was kind of a unique project an initiative by the Indian Catholic Movement of Mangaluru Diocese along with Diocesan Environment Commission by organizing ‘SAADI-DAAN’- a Saree Donation Drive held recently and continuing to mark the feast of ‘Nativity of Blessed Virgin Mary’, the feast which was celebrated in tradition and fervour on 8 September 2022.

It should be noted that Monti fest is considered as a family feast, and it is celebrated with a lot of pomp and joy by the Catholics of coastal Karnataka, especially in Kodiyal aka Mangaluru. This feast is the celebration of the birth of our heavenly Mother, along with the gift of Mother Nature, that of family and of the gift of the girl child to humanity. India is known for respecting women by worshipping them. Mother Mary, Mother Nature and our Earthly mother deserve all our respect and honour.

This feast, therefore, seems the right time to start a new project of sharing things among the needy and the less privileged. The youth and the environmental commission came up with a unique concept called SAADI-DAAN (Saree Donation Drive). Just as our little innocent children offer flowers to Mother Mary, this drive calls for a cause in which women get an opportunity to show their concern towards other needy women by donating reusable sarees. As of 16 September 2022, a total of 26,500 sarees have been collected throughout the diocese with the help of youth.

The work of all the ICYM unit Directors and Animators needs to be appreciated for motivating and encouraging the youth and making this drive successful. Also need to appreciate the packing work done by the students of Roshni Nilaya School of Social Work, Mangaluru. Generous donors have come forward to contribute to this good cause, and you can still support them so that ICYM Mangaluru Diocese can continue with the good work that they are all entrusted with a mission to serve the needy/less fortunate. Donate generously, so that they can continue with their mission.

According to Mathew 25:35-36, “For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in, I needed clothes and you clothed me, I was sick and you looked after me, ….”, we should know that giving is something done voluntarily. Giving should not be done under compulsion, coercion, duress, or conviction. When you do give, you are to give what you have chosen in your heart. Those who take pity on those less fortunate than us are true neighbours and caregivers.

In conclusion, the joy of being able to bless and give someone you love and care for and to make them smile is priceless. The satisfaction that comes from making a difference in the lives of others cannot be overstated. Knowing that you have helped make someone else’s life a little brighter and better is a special feeling and one that will last with you for a long time. And in our world of plenty, we can spread a smile of joy. So if you are looking for a way to enhance your act of sharing and giving experience, try giving back now. Let’s give to the less fortunate, ashrams, non-profit organizations, needy families and children, and others a feeling of hope, and make a difference in their lives. And one place you can donate some of your wealth is ICYM of Mangalore Diocese.

With inputs from ICYM Mangalore Diocese

