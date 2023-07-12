‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’ by Central Govt Promotes Diversity & Not Uniformity.’-Catholic Sabha

‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’ (Uniform Civil Code) Promotes Diversity and Not Uniformity. The central governments instead of creating confusion amongst minorities and other communities should first bring out a draft law or should not hastily go ahead with the uniform civil code. Hence the government shouldn’t go ahead with the promulgation of the uniform civil code or on the alternative the government could prepare a draft and circulate it amongst all and then could invite public opinion which could subserve democracy.- Board members of Catholic Sabha Central Committee-Mangaluru Chapter

Mangaluru: We should all agree that India has been described as an “Ethnological museum” owing to its diverse culture. This diverse culture is due to more than 10 religions living side by side with each other, 3,000 castes, 25,000 sub-castes, around 1,109 scheduled castes and 744 scheduled Tribes in India. All these religions, castes, sub-castes, scheduled castes and scheduled tribes have their own distinct culture, customs, traditions, language, form of marriage, inheritance, food habits, dress habits, way of life etc which have been followed since time immemorial. These distinct cultures, traditions, religious beliefs etc have been protected by the Constitution of India through its fundamental rights. Even while framing the constitution of India, Unity in diversity was the motto.

The customs and traditions in various communities in India were codified into personal laws in India regarding marriage, divorce, inheritance, adoption etc. Even though most of the laws in India are uniformly applicable to all citizens irrespective of religion, caste, class, race etc only the personal laws which form part of their respective customs and traditions have been distinct concerning marriage, divorce, inheritance adoption etc. These personal laws were enacted for the preservation of customs and practices of various communities as most of these customs and practices are different and distinct from one religion to the other. For example, the practice of marriage amongst Hindus is different to the practice of marriage amongst Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Parsis etc. Hence personal laws to preserve these unique practices are very much required and removal of these personal law’s detrimental to the customs and practices of particular communities which have been following these customs from time immemorial and whose customs have already attained the force of law.

The Catholic Sabha Central Committee-Mangalore on Wednesday 12 July 2023 during a press meet held at Mangaluru Press Club stated that the central government, instead of creating confusion amongst minorities and other communities should first bring out a draft law on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). Addressing the media personnel during a press meet held at Mang” Uluru Press Club, Allwyn D’Souza president of the Catholic Sabha Central Committee-Mangaluru Chapter said, “India has been described as an ‘Ethnological museum’ owing to its diverse culture. This diverse culture is due to more than 10 religions living side by side with each other, 3,000 castes, 25,000 sub-castes, around 1,109 scheduled castes and 744 scheduled tribes in India”

L-R: Catholic Sabha Central Committee Members- Mangaluru : (Seated): Ms Wilma Monteiro (Secretary); Rolphy D’souza (Former President); Alwyn D’souza *(President); Praveen Pinto (Legal Advisor) & Stany Lobo (Immediate Past President)

Standing: Lawrence Desouza ( 2nd Vice President); Francis Monreiro ( Treasurer) and Santhosh D’souza ( Assistant Treasurer)

All these religions, castes, sub-castes, scheduled castes and scheduled tribes have their own distinct culture, customs, traditions, language, form of marriage, inheritance, food habits, dress habits, way of life etc which have been followed since time immemorial. These distinct cultures, traditions, religious beliefs etc have been protected by the Constitution of India through its fundamental rights. Even while framing the constitution of India, unity in diversity was the motto. The central government’s recent pointer towards a uniform civil code has created confusion amongst different communities”: added Alwyn.

Also speaking on the occasion, Advocate Praveen Pinto, the legal advisor for the Sabha said, ” The law commission of India circulating a questionnaire and asking the views of different communities on the said questionnaire has given an impression as though the government wants to somehow bulldoze a so-called uniform civil code on all communities. When cultural practices and religious practices are so diverse and distinct, personal laws are required to protect those practices. Trying to bring uniformity, where uniformity is not possible, is striking a death knell and giving a go-by to all the customs and traditions. The government’s slogan of “Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas” promotes diversity and not uniformity”

“The customs and traditions in various communities in India were codified into personal laws in India in regards to marriage, divorce, inheritance, adoption etc. Even though most of the laws in India are uniformly applicable to all citizens irrespective of religion, caste, class, race etc only the personal laws which form part of their respective customs and traditions have been distinct concerning marriage, divorce, inheritance adoption etc. These personal laws were enacted for the preservation of customs and practices of various communities as most of these customs and practices are different and distinct from one religion to the other” added Pinto.

He further said, “For example, the practice of marriage amongst Hindus is different to the practice of marriage amongst Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Parsis etc. Hence personal laws to preserve these unique practices are very much required and removal of these personal laws is detrimental to the customs and practices of particular communities which have been following these customs from time immemorial and whose customs have already attained the force of law. The central government’s recent pointer towards a UCC has created confusion amongst different communities”

.” The law commission of India circulating a questionnaire and asking the views of different communities on the said questionnaire has given an impression as though the government wants to somehow bulldoze a so-called UCC on all communities. When cultural practices and religious practices are so diverse and distinct, personal laws are required to protect those practices. Trying to bring uniformity, where uniformity is not possible, is striking a death knell and giving a go-by to all the customs and traditions. The government’s slogan of ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’ promotes diversity and not uniformity” added advocate Pinto.

Pinto added to say that “Many supporters who have been batting for the promulgation of the UCC argue that the personal laws are riddled with biases and discrimination of different kinds and especially on women and to ameliorate their conditions UCC is a must. Any discrimination or error in any law could be rectified by bringing about an amendment which could resolve any bias or discrimination and removal of personal laws is not a solution. For example, there have been 105 amendments to the Indian Constitution and certain additions and deletions have been made. This means that changes can be made to the existing laws and promulgation of new laws are unnecessary”.

“The government, if it is serious about the uniform civil code, should first bring out a draft law and circulate it amongst its citizens and then call for suggestions. By circulating a questionnaire, how the government is intending to bring about uniformity is not shown. With a draft bill, the general public could give suggestions or are in a clear position either to assent to the bill if it protects their customs or opposes the bill if it’s against their interests. Even during the constitutional debates, it was discussed that when bringing out the uniform civil code the assent of the respective communities whose personal laws would be taken away was required”.

“The central governments instead of creating confusion amongst minorities and other communities should first bring out a draft law and should not hastily go ahead with the UCC. The government should not go ahead with the promulgation of the UCC or on the alternative the government could prepare a draft and circulate it amongst all and then could invite public opinion which could subserve democracy,” he said.

Former president of Catholic Sabha Rolphy D’Costa, Immediate Past president Stany Lobo, Ms Wilma Monteiro-Present General Secretary; were present on the dais, including Lawrence D’souza- 2nd Vice President; Francis Monteiro- Treasurer; and Santhosh D’souza- Assistant Treasurer present in the audience.

