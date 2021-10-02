Spread the love



















SACAA at St Aloysius College Launches ‘Own a Tree’ Campaign

Mangaluru: St Aloysius College, Autonomous officially launched the ‘Own a Tree’ campaign on Saturday October 2, 2021. This initiative was organised by the St Aloysius College Alumni Association (SACAA). The main attraction of this campaign is that you have a chance to get your name on the tree; also you have an option of tracking the tree through the use of Geo-tagging. The focus is to plant more and more fruit-bearing trees on campus. There is also an option of sponsoring trees for your dear ones.

The funds collected by this initiative will be used for purposes like, ‘Miyawaki Method of the plantation,’ Organic farming in the campus, QR Codes for trees in the campus (Plant Information). The Sponsorship Amount for the Campaign for alumni is Rs 3000 and for staff and students, it is Rs 2000.

Prashanth Kumar Pai, Range Forest Officer, launched the campaign and congratulated the college and SACAA for a wonderful green initiative. He emphasised on the current situation where people are eager to chop the trees but are not passionate about planting one. He encouraged the college for this green initiative and promised full support to the college.

Fr Melwin Pinto SJ, Rector, St Aloysius Institutions, and Rev. Dr Praveen Martis SJ, Principal, St Aloysius College were present at the programme. The campaign was inaugurated with the plantation ceremony at Alvana – Arboretum (Centre for Sustainable Diversity). A token of appreciation was handed over to Prashanth Kumar Pai for his selfless commitment to nature and the environment.

Ms Vaishali Puthran compered the programme. Fr Cyril D’Mello SJ, Secretary, MJES; Arjun Mascarenhas, Coordinator of the programme; Richard Gonsalves, Treasurer, SACAA; Naveen Mascarenhas, Secretary, SACAA and other Executive Committee Members were also present at the event.

