St Aloysius College Alumni Association (SACAA ) Reunion Bash 2022 showed that Aloysians can PARTY HARD in True Aloysian Spirit

Come, 12th January every year, it has to be the St Aloysius College Alumni Association Reunion Bash, which is held without fail, unless there is an earthquake/cyclone/floods. For years SACAA Reunion bash has been hosted without skipping any year, but unfortunately, since the spell of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Reunion was skipped for a couple of years. However, with the relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions the Bash was held on 26 February 2022, as they say, “Better Late Than Never”, and no one bothered about the date- the alumni wanted to have fun. High school or college seems like just yesterday. That is until you’re opening a mail that happens to be an invitation for SACAA Reunion. It’s shocking, the realization that much time has really passed since we were hopeful professionals, entrepreneurs, scientists, doctors, engineers etc.

These were the people who were involved in an important school/college years of your life. Aside from all of the activities and fun at school/college, everyone has a place in the memories you made there. Where the heck did the time even go? It doesn’t matter if you were the class clown, a bookworm, or the most popular person in your institution. When you all head back to a SACAA Reunion, it’s almost like you’re introducing yourself, because with passing time, you have changed. Yes, it is all so surreal. While you may not need help remembering the good old days, you have to make sure the right words characterize the extreme feel you’re going to get standing next to your high school or college buddies, all grown up, some in their golden ripe age, some in their still young middle age, and some still very young? Anyways, looking back in your photo albums, your pics are going to be a time capsule for that moment — the day you thought would take forever to come when you graduated.

And the good news was, after a long break from the pandemic, the much-awaited SACAA Reunion bash was organized on 26 February 2022 at St Aloysius High School ground starting at 7 pm. It was a pleasure to have Fr Melwin Pinto SJ, Rector of St Aloysius Institutions and Fr Praveen Martis SJ, the Principal of St Aloysius College as the chief guests for the event. Following an invocation to seek God’s blessing, the welcome address was delivered by Prof Edmond Frank, the Convener of SACAA Reunion. Stephen Pinto-the President of SACAA briefed on the alumni association and its contribution to the college and society, and also gave in details about the programme.

No doubt, it was all then Revelry time, where the vivacious, ebullient, lively, full of life, high-spirited, scintillating, vibrant, zestful, energetic, dynamic, and whatnot- as compering done by Manoj Fernandes, a lecturer in BBA at St Aloysius College, kept the crowd alive and in a revelry mood through his witty punchlines and professional compering. According to the organizers, they had worked tirelessly to reach out to many past SAC students to attend the function, and they were lucky to get hold of these alumni who showed up for the event. The patron of SACAA and Rector of St Aloysius Institutions, Fr Melwin Pinto SJ in his speech stressed the importance of the Alumni Association in an educational institution and invited the members to strengthen SACAA further by actively participating in their activities.

“The Jesuit tradition has imparted education and more than information, transforming men and women into leaders of tomorrow and living for others. The students are encouraged to shine and reach out to people with compassion. Thousands have received education from this Institution and are serving the nation and abroad in good posts. This Reunion is a joyful moment to share the joy and happiness gained from this institution. The Alumni have played an important role in the growth of this institution, and we have added many projects through their help. Very soon it will be good news when our Institution will become a deemed university “added the Rector.

Yes, no doubt that Class Reunions or Alumnae Reunions are a chance to brag about what they may or may not have accomplished. It is also a chance to look at the humorous side of things. Spending time looking at the fashion and the hair in old photos, and is also a chance to look back at some of the stupid things that were done while being classmates. It is also a time to cherish the moments and fun that they had when they were students of this prestigious institution. It was a nostalgic journey down memory lane for these classmates/students of SAC who came together for the Reunion Bash. The memoirs of yesteryears were once again rejuvenated as they all shared their memories of those olden, youthful, cheerful days full of happiness and joy. To enliven the atmosphere there was not only live music but also a few spot games, floor dance and lots of friendship cum fellowship, together with a sumptuous spread of food that added spice to the occasion.

Like it is always said that “Once an Aloysian, Always an Aloysian!”- and so it was, for all these Aloysians in pride meeting together and cherishing their good old days at the SAC, and rejoicing on their achievements that their Alma mater was responsible. And on 26 February, a large group of the old “boys” of St Aloysius College- Mangaluru converged on their Alma Mater, to join in the SACAA Reunion bash. Even though the expected crowd didn’t show up due to their prior engagements being a weekend, however, it was a good attendance of the Alumni who were in their 80’s, 70’s, 60’s, 50’s, 40’s and 30’s, and the oldest among the revellers was 85 plus alumni who joined in the fun. The crowd was predominately mixed, with young and old, gents and females, boys and girls, who were joined by a bevvy of Jesuit priests in their best attire in formal slacks and shirts, which was hard to distinguish between “Rev. Fathers” or “Mr Fathers”- but everyone had a jolly good time.

And for that matter, being an old student of St Aloysius High School/College during the 1980s, I had the immense pleasure of meeting many of the staff and students during that time. Some of my classmates and seniors have already turned grey, some have gone bald, some have lost teeth, some have become rich and some are trying to become rich, some are still hanging around in Mangaluru involved in various professions, some entrepreneurs. It was indeed fun to meet all of them, thereby interacting and sharing our news and views over a glass of our favourite drink! Call me a lucky dude- ’cause I was treated to a few “cold ones” by a bunch of these SAC alumni with love. Wow, what a gesture and a kind treat-what more could I ask for?

The Celebration incorporated various spot games, live music, baila dance and lots of other goodies and fun. Audiences were swayed to the melodious songs from the live band “Rhythm Mates” comprising of eight talented young musicians from SAC, a few ex-Aloysians and a couple of them still pursuing their studies at St Aloysius. The band transformed the atmosphere into a world of music through their rendition of oldies rock and pop, Konkani, Bollywood and of course, Baila numbers. The Band comprised of Leswin Moras (Drummer); Deon Sequeira (Lead Guitarist); Wivon Fernandes (Bass Guitarist); Wilton Fernandes ( Keyboards); Melric Monteiro, Elton J D, Oyston Pinto and Miss Alina Peris, all Vocalists. Alumni Santhosh Hedge- a professional singer of Mitesh Melodies, Bengaluru and Prem Kumar from Konkan Kogul Late Wilfy Rebimbus troupe of Mangaluru, also entertained the crowd with Hindi, Konkani and Tulu songs.

“Rhythm Mates” Band Members- Leswin Moras (Drummer); Deon Sequeira (Lead Guitarist); Wivon Fernandes (Bass Guitar); Wilton Fernandes ( Keyboards); Melric Monteiro, Elton J D, Oyston and Miss Alina Peris, all Vocalists.

As the sumptuous buffet spread was opened, the baila beat reverberated the venue and those who could not resist dancing, both young and the old, had a gala time. To sum it up the SACAA Reunion 2022 will go unparalleled in history, while the snapshots incorporated along with the report here speak for themselves. Many exclaimed, “Oh what an awesome reunion it was!” Call it a “Saturday Night Fever!”- What a perfect weekend to have this “SACAA Reunion 2022” on a Saturday, and it was a fun night. On the occasion, the 90th Birthday ( which is actually on 28 February) of Fr Leo D’souza SJ, a nonagenarian and an Aloysian scientist, who has contributed a lot in the field of science for the institution.

90th Birthday of Fr Leo D’Souza SJ, a Nonagenarian and an Aloysian scientist being celebrated

Happiness is being with an old college-mate after a long time and feeling like nothing has changed. It’s the oldest story in the world. One day you’re twenty one and planning for someday, and then quietly and without you ever really noticing, someday is today, and that someday is yesterday. And this is your life. Sometimes you have to accept the fact that certain things will never go back to how they used to be. Sometimes, even when you’re having a good time, you can’t help but stop and think about how much you miss the old times. We have had a good time while we were young, but it is in the nature of Time to fly. We did not change as we grew older; we just became more clearly ourselves. In the end, you always go back to the people that were there in the beginning.

Meeting up with people from St Aloysius Institutions gives us a little piece of the past back. And no matter how much things have changed and continue to do so, we’ll always remember the people we shared those golden years with. That’s the fun of going to a high school reunion: it’s seeing the people who you were close to all those years ago, and re-exploring the relationships of the past. Reunion reveals friendship potential that hasn’t yet emerged in the past. On the lighter side of vein-“Reunion after a long separation is even better than one’s wedding night”- this SACAA Reunion 2022 with music, songs, dance and drinks in full swing the party raved till late night and the SAC alumni/ae finally reluctantly bid goodbye to each other, while specifically asking for more such reunions to be organized and draw plans to repay their Alma Mater in the best way possible.

We Alumni of SAC take different paths in life, but no matter where we go, we take a little of each other everywhere. And as they say “An Aloysian is Always an Aloysian”- and that’s what we are, and will be. Proud to be an Aloysian!