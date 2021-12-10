SACAA Team Wins in Throw Ball Tournament organized by St Aloysius College Alumni Assn

Mangaluru: Catch, the simple act of throwing a ball back and forth, is the most basic throwing game in the world, if you want to call it that. In reality, it’s more like an activity. This throw ball game ensures continued opportunities to spend quality time outdoors with your friends or family. your son or daughter and away from his or her smartphone. And locally, four teams fought to win the trophy and cash prize in the Throw Ball Tournament organized by St Aloysius College Alumni Association (SACAA), Mangaluru.

Usually on a Sunday, women will be busy cooking some delicious delicacies for their family members or go on a outing or on a shopping spree at the Malls or shopping centers or doing other activities- but a bevy of women skipped all these Sunday activities, instead assembled at St Aloysius College ground to participate in the Throw Ball tournament. The Four teams which took part in this tournament were-St Aloysius Gonzaga Team; St Aloysius PUC Team; SACAA Team; and St Aloysius College Degree Team.

It was a sunny Sunday, and a perfect day for this outdoor game, and the teams fought to win the trophy and the cash prize. The players had lots of fun in this game, and even though Throw Ball reveals about the game by its name, it is not only about throwing a ball and is not at all easy as it seems to be. Often mistaken with volleyball but it has a completely different essence of its own. A game which can be played indoor as well as in an outdoor area was originally believed to have connections as a women’s sport or game is now played by both men and women across the world. Often considered to be very similar to other sports such as Volleyball, Catch Ball etc but it stands out.

ST ALOYSIUS GONZAGA TEAM

ST ALOYSIUS PUC TEAM

SACAA TEAM

ST ALOYSIUS COLLEGE DEGREE TEAM

Though the game sounds easy to play but it is a hard nut to crack as it comes with several complicated ideas such as the team which is serving can only score a point and does so at opponent’s mistake such as if the opponent fails to return the ball over the net or touches the ball twice or even touching a net. Even service is done keeping in mind specific rules such as it is done just after the referee’s whistle at the start of the game and after a point is scored. It is done from behind the back line towards any area of the opposition’s side. But sadly, Throw Ballis such a widely known game but it is not included in Olympic games. Though there are other matches as well which took place at the Domestic and International level.

Anyways, these four teams did their best to win the trophy, and SACAA Team succeeded in winning while St Aloysius PUC Team were the runners-Up. The winners took home a glittering trophy and a cash prize of Rs 3500.

