SACAA Team Wins the Prof Bennett Pinto Memorial Cricket Tournament Trophy

SACAA (St Aloysius College Alumni Association) Team Wins the Prof Bennett Pinto Memorial Cricket Tournament Trophy organized by St Aloysius College Alumni Association , Mangaluru held on the St Aloysius Centenary Ground. The Tournament was also held in the memory of Late Benjamin D’souza, who was the Physical Director of St Aloysius College, and under his tenure the College SIMPLY ROCKED in Sports and other Games.

Mangaluru: Yes, following close on its heels, after the end of the IPL cricket , the same kind kind of Cricket fever was back in Town, and it was at the St Aloysius Centenary Ground-Mangalore, when St Aloysius College Alumni Association (SACAA) , Mangaluru organized the Prof Bennett Pinto Memorial Cricket Tournament

Just like the IPL, this tournament became a proper platform for the upcoming cricket talents of Alumni of SAC, Priests, Teaching and non-Teaching staff of SAC to step into greater heights in the cricket field. SIX teams, namely Degree College XI; AMIT (St Aloysius Institute of Management & Information Technology-Beeri) XI; Rector’s XI; PUC Non-Teaching Staff XI; College Non-Teaching Staff XI; and SACAA XI, participated in the Overarm Cricket Tournament, with FIVE overs each.

Quoting Pop Singer Daniel Boone’s lyrics from his song “Beautiful Sunday”- “Sunday morning, up with the lark, I think I’ll take a walk in the park Hey hey hey, it’s a beautiful day. Hi hi hi, beautiful Sunday, This is my my beautiful day, Hi hi hi, beautiful Sunday….”- Oh yeah, it was indeed a Beautiful and Sunny Sunday, a perfect day for outdoor activities and games-and it was a perfect day to have this Cricket Tournament. The Tournament was inaugurated by Fr Melwin Pinto SJ, the Rector of St Aloysius Institutions, Mangaluru, joined by Dr Alwyn Veigas, the Registrar of St Aloysius College, and a few board members of SACAA.

St Aloysius College Degree XI Team

St Aloysius Institute of Management & Information Technology (AIMIT) -Beeri XI

RECTOR’S XI Team

In his inaugural address, Fr Melwin Pinto SJ said, ” Cricket is a passionate and unpredictable game – Ultimately the winner comes out with a sportsman spirit . First of all you should all know that winning in this tournament is not important, but participating in it is. You are all winners already by taking the bold step in coming forward to fight in this tournament. You need to play with determination and enthusiasm, play with a smile on your face and anxiousness- and not in a sober and grumpy attitude. You have all come here to unleash your sporting talents, so do it with love and determination. This is a ground where India Cricketer K L Rahul played and has now reached greater heights in the cricket field. Maybe you could also be one of the budding cricketers of India. Wish you all best of luck in the tournament-play with faith and truth, don’t argue or blame the umpires, play with a motto and dream to win. If you don’t win this time it’s okay, you’ll have more chances later- Try, try and you’ll succeed .All the best”.

St Aloysius PUC Non Teaching XI Team

St Aloysius College Non Teaching XI Team

St Aloysius College Alumni Association (SACAA) XI Team

The commentators for the cricket tournament were Manoj Fernandes- lecturer in BBA at St Aloysius College , Sumit Rao (Sacaa member) and evergreen Hero who is the Registrar of SAC Dr Alwyn Veigas. After a tremendous game of hitting sixers and four boundaries, SACAA team emerged as winners and the runners-up were AIMIT-Beeri, and both took home the trophies and cash prizes. SACAA secretary Naveen Mascarenhas was one of the coordinators of the tournament, while Conrad Nazareth of SACAA was the score keeper.

Anyways, in this time of pandemic where rest of the people were enjoying their Sunday taking a nap on their bed, while few others were sipping on cold ones at a pub or a lounge, but for these hardcore Cricket enthusiasts the Sunday was a memorable and worthful- because you never know all those who have played on this ground for the tournament may reach to the level of becoming like Cricket stars like K L Rahul, Sanath Kumar and others, who had to where they are now by playing on St Aloysius grounds.