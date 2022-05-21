SACAA to Host ‘KARAVALI MILANA’- the 16th JAAI South Zone Jesuit Alumni Congress

St Aloysius College Alumni Association (SACAA ) to Host ‘KARAVALI MILANA’- the 16th Jesuit Alumni Association of India (JAAI) South Zone Jesuit Alumni Congress

Mangaluru: Briefing the media persons during a press meet held at Mangaluru Press Club, Rev Dr Praveen Martis SJ-Principal of St Aloysius College, Mangaluru and Director of SACAA said, ” St Aloysius College Alumni Association (SACAA) is hosting the Karavali Milana which is the 16th South Zone Jesuit Alumni Congress on the 27and 28 of this month. Alumni representatives from Jesuit Schools and Colleges from the Provinces of Karnataka, Madurai, Chennai, Andhra & Telangana and Kerala, in the age group of 25 to 75 would be attending. Out of 150 registrations, 50 are reserved for Alumni from St Aloysius College”.

He further said, “The programme begins on 27 May at 3.00 pm with the Inauguration. Provincial of Karnataka province Rev Fr Dionysius Vaz SJ will be the Chief Guest. Chenthil Kumar the National President of JAAI, Rev Fr. Swebert D’Silva the PCA of Karnataka and Krishna Reddy the South Zone president of JAAI will be the guests of honour. There will be a book release event marking the Ignatian Year ‘St Ignatius Loyola- Cannon Balled to Sainthood’ authored by Prof. Edmund Frank. The first session will be on “Role of alumni in promoting entrepreneurship among youths- start ups- incubation’”.

Also speaking during the press meet, Dr Richard Gonsalves- Convener of the Congress said, ” The resource person for this session is MV Nair, Chairman of the TransUnion CIBIL. The session will be moderated by Prof Edmund Frank. This is followed by a short cultural programme at AIMIT Campus, Kotekar, Beeri, followed by congress dinner. And, on 28 May the second session will be on ‘Engaging the youth in sustainable development’ by Dr. G Srinikethan, Director (Technical Research) Nitte Deemed to be University. Dr Cletus D’souza will be the moderator. It will be followed by presentations from five provinces, either by the Province coordinators or the GC members”.

“The third session on ‘Gender sensitivity, families and me’ by Mrs. Brinda Adige, a social activist. Dr. Rose Veera D’souza will be the moderator. The final session will be the business session where elections to the office of South Zone JAAI, will be conducted. The valedictory programme will be held at 4.00 pm on 28 may 2022. Dr Vinaya Hegde will be the Chief Guest. St Aloysius College Alumni Association gets the privilege of organising this Congress after 18 yrs” added Dr Gonsalves.

Stephen Pinto-President of SACAA, Organising Secretary Michael D’Souza, and Dr Edmund Frank – Executive Committee member-SACAA were present during the Press Meet.