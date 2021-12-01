SACAIM 2021 to be organized at AIMIT on 2 & 3 December

Mangaluru: The PG Department of Information Technology, AIMIT, St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru is organizing 2-day International Conference on ‘Advanced Information Technology, Management (SACAIM)’ in collaboration with the Association of Public Health Technologists, Bangalore on 2 & 3 December, 2021.

The conference will be conducted online with Research papers and concept proposals presented across eight tracks namely Data Intensive computing, Networks and Information Security, Artificial Intelligence, Data Science and Statistics, Big Data Analytics and Technology, Bioinformatics and Computational Biology, Management Science and Humanities and Digital Health. More than 120 papers will be presented on these two days. The sessions will be moderated by a panel of experts and the best papers will be awarded with a Certificate.

All the Paper Abstracts will be published as e-conference proceedings with an ISBN no. Few selected papers will be later forwarded for publication in reputed journals after the review process. Speaking about the conference arrangements, Dr.S. Ruban, the convener of this year SACAIM 2021 tells, “This year conference, we have included a new track called ‘Digital Health’ in collaboration with the Association of Public Health Technologists, Bangalore”. As the world is going through a season of pandemic, it is interesting to see how technology can help the Public Health and contribute to the health of the society.

The two days’ International conference will be inaugurated by Dr. Jayaprakash Alva, Dean of Father Muller Medical College, Mangaluru, and will be presided by Dr (Fr) Praveen Martis SJ, the principal of St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangalore. All the arrangements have been coordinated under the leadership of Dr (Fr) Melwyn Pinto SJ, Director of AIMIT campus of St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangalore, Dr. Hemalatha (Dean, PG Dept. of IT), Dr S. Ruban HOD of PG Dept. of Software Technology and convener SACAIM 2021, Mrs. Vanitha Kulsekhar, Organizing Secretary SACAIM 2021.